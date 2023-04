David’s Bridal, one of largest sellers of wedding gowns in the United States, is laying off thousands of workers nationwide, according to a notice filed to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor. The notice said the retailer is eliminating 9,236 positions across the United States. In Pennsylvania,…



#davidsbridal #pennsylvania #workeradjustment #conshohocken #neilsaunders #globaldata #saunders #times #walmart #bestbuy