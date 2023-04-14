Elon Musk hints Starship rocket may explode on first orbital launch, predicting 50% chance of success and 'guaranteeing excitement'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (left) said Starship may not reach orbit on its first attempt. That could mean it explodes, like previous Starship prototypes (right). Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images ; SPadre.com SpaceX is prepping for the first orbital launch of Starship as soon as Monday, April 17.…



#elonmusk #spadrecom #mars #bocachica #geneblevinsreuters #superheavy #nasa #spacexstarship