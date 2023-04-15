‘The Porter,’ ‘Sort Of’ and Clement Virgo’s ‘Brother’ Lead 2023 Canadian Screen Awards

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television has named its batch of 2023 film and TV winners ahead of Sunday night’s broadcast of the Canadian Screen Awards on CBC and CBC Gem. During the weeklong celebration, which was broken up over four days, “The Porter” and “Brother” emerged with the most…



#cbcgem #porter #clementvirgo #lamarjohnson #aaronpierre #davidchariandys #caribbean #alfrewoodard #transplant #montreal