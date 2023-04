Learn More Who Plays The Borg Queen In Star Trek: Picard Season 3? Season 3 of "Star Trek: Picard" has functioned a bit like a family reunion. As this marks the last time Patrick Stewart will play the role of Jean-Luc Picard, the series has brought together nearly the entire crew of "Star Trek:…



#startrekpicard #patrickstewart #jeanlucpicard #borgqueen #locutusofborg #startrek #alicekrige