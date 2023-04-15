‘This Has Not Ever Been a Pro-Life Movement’: MSNBC Guest Goes on Absolute Tear Against Tim Scott

Brittany Packnett Cunningham excoriated Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Republicans on abortion, telling MSNBC they aren’t actually “pro-life.” Scott, who is anti-abortion, has struggled to give clear answers on the issues in recent days as he launches a presidential exploratory committee to help him…



#timscott #republicans #msnbc #nt #alivitali #florida #rondesantis #supremecourt #roevwade #lastword