The Fashion District in Center City, Philadelphia imposes afternoon curfew for people under 18 years old

The Fashion District of Philadelphia will soon enforce an afternoon curfew for anyone under the age of 18. Starting Monday, officials say minors will not be able to go into the shopping outlets without an adult over the age of 23 after 2 p.m. Because of this, Philadelphia police are standing by on…



#philadelphia #fashiondistrict #jacobkramer #fairmount #actionnews #williamreid #centercity #alfredcapps #paytonwhite #eastercarnival