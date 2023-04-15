Explosion heard at Japanese port during PM Kishida visit, but no injuries reported
Prime Minister Kishida was in the city of Wakayama, stumping for a candidate in upcoming by-elections. At least one person has been detained.Full Article
ViewJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated unharmed Saturday after someone threw an explosive device in his direction..