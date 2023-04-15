Bill Maher And Guests Ask Some Hard Questions About Dylan Mulvaney’s Bud Light Endorsement Deal

Bill Maher and his guests channeled Salt-n-Pepa Friday night on HBO’s Real Time, as the theme of the night was “Let’s Talk About Sex.” Specifically, who is a woman, who has the right to determine a woman’s health and athletic requirements, and whether it’s a smart move to go after Donald Trump…



#billmaher #saltnpepa #hbo #letstalkaboutsex #donaldtrump #katieporter #maher #dylanmulvaney #budlight #nike