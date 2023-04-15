Market Extra: ‘Fed-is-going-to-stop-soon’ trade peters out in stocks, bonds amid prospect of at least one more rate hike
A combination of hawkish remarks by a pair of Federal Reserve officials, solid bank earnings reports, and a rebounding consumer-sentiment reading on Friday are among the factors contributing to another abrupt readjustment in the financial market’s thinking about the path of interest rates. The…
