Bud Light’s official Twitter account on Friday sent out its first tweet since brewing company Anheuser Busch sparked an uproar over its sponsorship deal with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. “TGIF?” the popular beer’s account tweeted along with a photo of the iconic blue can. The typically…



#budlights #anheuserbusch #dylanmulvaney #budlight #busch #tennessee #wyoming #budweiser #mulvaney #tiktok