Japanese PM Evacuated After Blast Rocks Campaign Event Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated from a campaign appearance after a man threw what's believed to be a smoke bomb. The incident happened at around 11:40 am local time, just as Kishida was about to begin speaking in support of…



