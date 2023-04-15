The One Thing These Actors Would Change About Their Most Iconic Characters
Published
Learn More The One Thing These Actors Would Change About Their Most Iconic Characters Some actors will forever be associated with one character, even if they have a varied body of work behind them. For example, Jim Parsons will forever be known as Sheldon Cooper, Jennifer Aniston is never going to…
#jimparsons #sheldoncooper #jenniferaniston #michaeljfox #martymcfly #startrek #starwars #gameofthrones #levarburton #kuntakinte