Unpopular Pension Plan Enacted Into French Law
Published
French President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise France’s retirement age from 62 to 64 has been enacted into law.Full Article
Published
French President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise France’s retirement age from 62 to 64 has been enacted into law.Full Article
A controversial pension reform was signed into law Saturday by French President Emmanuel Macron, effectively raising the..
Top French Court , Backs Raising Retirement Age.
CNN reports that France's
Constitutional Council approved the..