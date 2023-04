I drove the new Toyota bZ4X electric SUV from New York to Washington DC, and back. • The nine-hour drive involved three hours of charging. • I learned the hard way that sometimes you need to choose between staying warm and maximizing range. Electric cars are quick, quiet, and kind to the planet,…



#toyota #washingtondc #electric #kilowatts #awd #electrifyamerica #evgo #hyundai #googlemaps #newjersey