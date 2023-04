Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday expressed a desire to deepen their ties as Washington seeks to solidify alliances to counter an increasingly assertive China. In his first visit to the southeast Asian country as the top U.S. diplomat,…



