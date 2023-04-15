Elon Musk’s SpaceX is about to launch the biggest, mightiest rocket ever built: ‘It won’t be boring’

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is about to take its most daring leap yet with a round-the-world test flight of its mammoth Starship. It’s the biggest and mightiest rocket ever built, with the lofty goals of ferrying people to the moon and Mars. Jutting almost 400 feet (120 meters) into the South Texas sky,…



