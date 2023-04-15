The U.S. Government Doesn’t Know How Much Taxpayer Money Is Flowing into China
Published
The U.S. government does not know how much taxpayer money is being funneled to China each year due to "incomplete and sometimes inaccurate" data, according to a federal watchdog report. The American government from 2017 to 2021 allocated at least $48 million for partnerships with Chinese Communist…
#nih #communistparty #michaelsobolik #ccp #pekinguniversity #washingtonfreebeacon #wuhanuniversity #fudanuniversity #australian #statedepartment