Wagner Chief Calls On Putin To Declare End Of War, "Gain Firm Foothold" On Held Territories Head of Russia's most prominent mercenary firm Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has issued an unexpected call for the Kremlin to declare an end of the war in order to consolidate territory already gained. A…



#gainfirmfoothold #wagnergroup #yevgenyprigozhin #kremlin #russian #ukraine #russianfederation #wagner #bakhmut #armedforcesofukraine