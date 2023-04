“The Idol,” the controversial HBO series set to star pop sensation Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, grows nearer. And after the announcement that the series would premiere out of competition at next month’s Cannes Film Festival, The Weeknd has started previewing music from the show, performing a new…



#hbo #weekndtesfaye #cannesfilmfestival #doublefantasy #coachella #weeknd #metroboomins #mikedean #idol #avatarwayofwater