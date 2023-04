Nineteen-year-old Molly Bell arrived in London early last week from Brisbane. By Wednesday, she had found her way to a tiny toy emporium in a nondescript street in north London to fulfil a dream. She needed to move fast as the Sylvanian Families shop, selling the eponymous toy animals and their…



#mollybell #sylvanianfamilies #highbury #tiktok #bell #fareast #alisamin #epoch #hongkong #sylvanian