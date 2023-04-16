ChatGPT and its ilk are making it easier for remote workers to secretly hold two or more full-time jobs

If you’re managing remote workers, how do you know they’re working only for you? In a survey by the job site Monster earlier this year, 37% of respondents said they had more than one full-time job. Being “overemployed” by choice became easier when the pandemic normalized remote work. Now add to…



#retireearly #ohio #ethanmollick #midjourney #sharktank #kevinoleary #chamathpalihapitiya #mvp