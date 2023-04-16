‘Married At First Sight’ Creator’s Adventure Dating Format ‘Stranded On Honeymoon Island’ Sells To Australian Network Seven

Australian network Seven has picked up Stranded on Honeymoon Island, the new adventure dating format from Married at First Sight creator Snowman Productions. Seven has swooped for the format on the eve of Mip TV and more territory deals are incoming. Distributed by Married at First Sight seller…

