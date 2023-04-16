New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins Offer Differing Views Of Domingo German’s Sticky Situation

Sticky stuff first became a focus in baseball in June 2021 when then Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson seemed to accuse Gerrit Cole of using substances such as Spider Tack and perhaps other things to create a dominant spin rate. Since then Donaldson and Cole seemingly cleared the air…



#minnesotatwins #joshdonaldson #gerritcole #spidertack #donaldson #cole #yankees #twins #domingogermans #davidwells