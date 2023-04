Sudan's military launched air strikes on a paramilitary force's base near the capital in a bid to reassert control over the country on Sunday following clashes in which scores of combatants and at least 56 civilians were killed. At the end of a day of heavy fighting, the army struck a base…



#sudan #rsf #omdurman #khartoum #bahri #redsea #portsudan #sudanesedoctorsunion #nyala #elobeid