‘SNL': Funky Kong Explains Why ‘Super Mario Bros’ Movie Snubbed Him: ‘Funky Kong Is Too Real’ (Video)

So the big news in Hollywood the last couple of week is that the “Super Mario Bros.” movie is a gigantic hit. However, during the “Weekend Update” segment of this week’s episode of NBC’s “SNL,” one particularly iconic Mario adjacent character dropped in to explain why he’s barely in the film. That…



#hollywood #weekendupdate #snl #funkykong #donkeykongs #donkeykong #mvp #kenanthompson #newmariobrothers #colinjost