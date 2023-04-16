“A Reckoning Is Coming”: King Charles Urged To Apologize For Historical Royal Links To Slave Trade
The then Prince of Wales begins an official tour of Grenada in 2019 King Charles and the UK government have been urged to make public apologies for historical links to the slave trade. The call comes from British former BBC journalist Laura Trevelyan, whose ancestors owned at least a thousand…
