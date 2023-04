A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping and facing murder and assault charges was shot dead along with his brother in a dramatic attack that was caught live on TV in northern India, officials said Sunday. Atiq Ahmad and his brother, Ashraf Ahmad, were under police escort on their way to a…



#atiqahmad #ashrafahmad #prayagraj #uttar #jaishriram #hindu #muslims #sharma #atiq #atiqahmads