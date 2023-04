Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has not filed to run for president in 2024. An April 8 filing on the Federal Election Commission's (FEC) website led to reports that DeSantis had declared his candidacy but the filing has signs indicating it is a fake, including missing the capital "S" in…



#florida #rondesantis #desantis #southdakota #kristinoem #fec #wfla #twitter #jordanzakarin #moreperfectunion