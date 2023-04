Twenty-six Metro Detroit Burger Kings were to close permanently on Saturday after a franchise company and the corporation failed to reach an agreement on restaurant operations and royalties, resulting in the layoffs of 424 employees. The impending closure was announced in a letter from EYM King of…



#burgerkings #eymking #michigan #burgerking #burgerkingcorp #florida #southerndistrict #bkc #bkcmarks #burgerkingmarks