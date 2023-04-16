Moderna cancer vaccine with Merck's Keytruda delays return of deadly skin cancer

Upworthy

An experimental mRNA vaccine developed by (NASDAQ: ) Inc combined with Merck & Co's blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda cut the risk of death or recurrence of the most deadly skin cancer by 44% compared Keytruda alone, U.S. researchers reported at a medical meeting on Sunday. The findings suggest…

