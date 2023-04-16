Parody hitman website nabs Air National Guardsman after he allegedly applied for contract mercenary jobs
An Air National Guardsman was arrested and charged on Thursday after allegedly applying to be a hitman on a parody website, officials say. Josiah Ernesto Garcia, 21, came across www.rentahitman.com while searching for contract mercenary jobs to support his family, according to a news release from…
