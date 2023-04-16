Donald Trump Jr. calls for an end to the conservative-led boycott of Bud Light and 'iconic' Anheuser-Busch over a partnership with trans influencer Dylan…

Donald Trump Jr. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Donald Trump Jr. expressed opposition to a conservative boycott of Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch. Conservatives have blasted Bud Light's partnership with popular trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Trump Jr. on his podcast "Triggered" praised Anheuser-Busch as an…



#donaldtrumpjr #apphotoalexbrandon #budlight #anheuserbusch #conservatives #dylanmulvaney #trumpjr #triggered #donaldtrump #opensecrets