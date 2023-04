The Golden State Warriors lost two on Saturday, one game and one fan. Warriors fan and rapper E-40 (real name Earl Stevens) was ejected from his courtside seat at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. during Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs. The contest was won by the Sacramento Kings, 126-123. E-40…



#goldenstatewarriors #e40 #earlstevens #golden1center #sacramento #game1 #nba #rapgroup #tellme #liljon