To fix Canada’s health care crisis, we need free-market competition, private options

Shaun Francis is the chief executive officer and chair of Medcan Health Management, one of Canada’s largest providers of health and wellness services. He recently participated in the C.D. Howe Institute’s debate Be It Resolved: Competition Will Save Canada’s Broken Health Care System. Twenty-five…



#shaunfrancis #cdhoweinstitutes #canadians #ontario #editorialboard #supremecourt #phoenix #arrivecan #f35 #switzerland