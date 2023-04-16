After internal 'panic', Google is rushing to unveil a new AI-powered search engine to compete with Microsoft Bing, report says
Published
Google London View Pictures/Getty Images Google is planning a new AI-powered search engine to compete with ChatGPT and Bing, the NYT reported. The company also is adding new features like increased personalization to its current platform. The company has been in a state of widespread "panic," per…
#googlelondon #bing #times #google #samsung #microsoftbing #magi #openai