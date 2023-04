Outside the Majestic Theater on 44th Street, fans gathered behind barricades, trying to score the final tickets to “The Phantom of the Opera.” The final day of “The Phantom of the Opera” was marked by a combination of nostalgia and celebration at the Majestic Theater. It is closing on an…



#majestictheater #44thstreet #phantomofopera #andrewlloydwebber #broadway #phans #lexieluhrs #phantom #halprince #parisoperahouse