A fighter plane designed for the US Navy during World War II was still taking down jet fighters over Vietnam 20 years later

A US Navy A-1H Skyraider over the Western Pacific in 1966. US Navy The Douglas A-1 Skyraider was designed for the US Navy in the final years of World War II. The A-1, a piston-engine propeller plane, held its own even as the US embraced jet-powered aircraft. When the A-1 left US service in the…



#westernpacific #usnavy #worldwarii #vietnamwar #ussticonderoga #ussconstellation #northvietnamese #navy #douglasa4 #allies