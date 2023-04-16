Learn More Breaking Bad: The 3 A-List Actors Vince Gilligan Would Break His Cameo Rule For You don't create a show like "Breaking Bad" without having a lot of artistic discipline. For Vince Gilligan, that helped keep the world of Albuquerque as real and authentic as possible, and one of the…



#vincegilligan #entertainmentweekly #samuelljackson #samjackson #gusfring #holys #breakingbad #clinteastwood #robinwilliams