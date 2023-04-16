Learn More How Star Trek's Section 31 Fits Into The Franchise's Timeline Of all the sticking points in the history of "Star Trek," both on TV and on the big screen, the story of Section 31 seems to hold a special place. In recent months, there has been an incessant buzz over the possibility of a…



#startrek #section31 #michelleyeoh #philippageorgiou #discovery #nextgeneration #patrickstewart #dominionwar #deepspacenine #federation