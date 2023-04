Canadian miner Teck Resources (NYSE: ) Ltd has been approached by mining companies including Vale SA (NYSE: ) , (LON: ) Plc and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: ) Inc to explore deals for its base metals business if a planned split of the company happens, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Sunday.…



#teckresources #valesa #freeportmcmoran #teck #lng #iss #glasslewis #globeandmail