Morgan Freeman Gets Candid About Race: “Black History Month Is an Insult”

Morgan Freeman, a legend in Hollywood in more ways than one, is opening up about how he found his place as an actor in the middle of the civil rights movement and why it’s an “insult” for Black history to be just one month every year. During an interview with The Sunday Times, published online…



#morganfreeman #hollywood #sundaytimes #sidneypoitier #invictus #darkknight #missdaisy #agoodperson #florencepugh #mikewallace