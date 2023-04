Drug maker Merck & Co. Inc. announced Sunday a deal to acquire Prometheus Biosciences Inc. for $200 a share, or about $10.8 billion. Prometheus is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on autoimmune treatments, such as PRA023, a treatment under development for illnesses such as…



