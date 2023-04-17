'The Phantom of the Opera' closes on Broadway after 35 years
The final curtain came down Sunday on New York's production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” ending Broadway’s longest-running show with thunderous standing ovations, champagne toasts and gold confetti. It was show No. 13,981 at the Majestic Theatre and it ended with a reprise of “The Music of the…
