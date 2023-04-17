Michelle Yeoh Attends Hong Kong Film Awards As Controversial Doc Wins Best Picture; ‘Detective Vs Sleuths’ Wins Most Prizes

Mabel Cheung’s controversial documentary To My Nineteen-year-old Self scooped Best Picture at the Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday night (April 16), where the crowds also applauded an appearance by Best Actress Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh. Malaysia-born Yeoh, who recently became the first…



#mabelcheungs #bestpicture #hongkongfilmawards #michelleyeoh #malaysia #oscarforbestactress #hongkong #bestnewperformer #sahalzaman #sunnysideofstreet