When the “Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion” Season 4 finale dropped, so did some explosive bombshells regarding which couples decided to tie the knot and which resolved to part ways. Afterwards, Netflix’s reunion show rehashed the season’s most memorable moments and revealed how each couple’s…



#netflix #loveisblind #chrisrock #selectiveoutrage #vanessalachey #zach #irina #mexico #seattle #kwame