‘Barry’ Season 4 Premiere: Bill Hader On Series’ Endgame, Potential For Spin-Offs, Being Roasted On Set By Guillermo Del Toro, His ‘Beau Is Afraid’ Cameo &…

SPOILER ALERT: The following story contains details from the first few episodes of Barry Season 4. The end is nigh for Barry — but can the same be said for Bill Hader’s hitman, Barry Berkman? This is the big question looming over HBO’s dark comedy, which has just returned for its fourth and final…



#barryseason4 #billhaders #barryberkman #hbo #chechen #nohohanks #anthonycarrigan #janicemoss #paulanewsome #genecousineau