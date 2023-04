Learn More The Breaking Bad Scene That Left The Whole Crew In Tears Few dramas have achieved what "Breaking Bad" has. The AMC series gained critical acclaim and numerous awards while becoming a favorite among viewers. While the story may have revolved around Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his…



#amc #walterwhite #bryancranston #mikeehrmantraut #jonathanbanks #vincegilligan #empire #thomasschnauz #schnauz