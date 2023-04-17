‘Love Is Blind’ Live Reunion Delayed Over an Hour, Fans Lament Netflix Crash

‘Love Is Blind’ Live Reunion Delayed Over an Hour, Fans Lament Netflix Crash

Upworthy

Published

Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” Season 4 live reunion was delayed for over an hour during its expected airtime. While “Love Is Blind” fans expected to watch Season 4 couples rehash drama on Sunday’s live reunion, eager viewers were instead met with a Netflix crash. “Love is … late #LoveIsBlindLIVE will…

#netflix #loveisblindseason4 #loveisblind #lib #abbottelementarys #quintabrunson #peacockandhulu #bravotv #chrisrock #selectiveoutrage

Full Article