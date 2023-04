[1/2] The logo of Vinfast is pictured at the 2022 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe HANOI, April 17 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast said on Monday it had shipped a second batch of 1,879 longer-range VF 8 sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as…



#vinfast #parisautoshow #stephanemahe #hanoi #vietnam #vingroupjsc #northcarolina #vf