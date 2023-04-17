One of the most prolific pro-Russia propaganda channels is run by a former US Navy officer living in Washington

US NAVY sailors lining up on the USS Carl Vinson Getty Images A popular English language Pro-Russia social media account is run by a former Navy officer, according to online reports. Donbass Devushka, whose real name is Sarah Bils, previously claimed to have been from Eastern Europe. The account…



#usnavy #usscarlvinson #prorussia #navy #donbassdevushka #sarahbils #easterneurope #pentagon #discord #ukraine